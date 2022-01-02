Stalin makes out a case for vaccination

CHENNAI

02 January 2022 01:32 IST

He says it will lessen the effect of the Omicron variant of novel coronavirus

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made a strong case on Saturday for vaccination against COVID-19, saying medical experts opined that the vaccine would lessen the effect of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

In his New Year address, he said those who had not vaccinated themselves so far should come forward to do so. “Your health is important to me. We have imposed some restrictions in the interest of your welfare. Also, do follow the COVID appropriate behaviour,” he said.

‘Inoculate children’

As the Union government had announced a vaccination programme for those aged 15-18, people in Tamil Nadu should make use of it, Mr. Stalin said. “The Tamil Nadu government will effectively implement the programme. Bring your children to vaccination camps.”

The Chief Minister pointed out that people’s participation in the vaccination programme had reduced the rate of infection and the number of deaths in the State. “The State has adequate beds, medicines and oxygen to cope with the situation.”