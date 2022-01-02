Tamil Nadu

Stalin makes out a case for vaccination

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made a strong case on Saturday for vaccination against COVID-19, saying medical experts opined that the vaccine would lessen the effect of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

In his New Year address, he said those who had not vaccinated themselves so far should come forward to do so. “Your health is important to me. We have imposed some restrictions in the interest of your welfare. Also, do follow the COVID appropriate behaviour,” he said.

‘Inoculate children’

As the Union government had announced a vaccination programme for those aged 15-18, people in Tamil Nadu should make use of it, Mr. Stalin said. “The Tamil Nadu government will effectively implement the programme. Bring your children to vaccination camps.”

The Chief Minister pointed out that people’s participation in the vaccination programme had reduced the rate of infection and the number of deaths in the State. “The State has adequate beds, medicines and oxygen to cope with the situation.”


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2022 1:33:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/stalin-makes-out-a-case-for-vaccination/article38089939.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY