Stalin made false promises, lied to voters, claims CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami kick-started his campaign for the AIADMK in the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday by attacking DMK leader M.K. Stalin for making “false promises”. He also highlighted the schemes the ruling party had rolled out for minorities.

The Chief Minister began campaigning for AIADMK candidate A.C. Shanmugam in Vaniyambadi around 5 p.m. A huge crowd, mostly women, had been awaiting his arrival at the bus terminus close to the railway station since 3 p.m.

“Stalin opened a bag of lies and secured victory in the Lok Sabha polls,” the Chief Minister said. Addressing the women in the audience, he asked whether they believed the DMK chief will fulfil even a single promise he had made.

He lashed out at the poll assurances made by Mr. Stalin, including the ones on recovering at least five sovereigns of gold pledged by the poor and the waiver of farm and educational loans. “Like those who use chocolates to kidnap children, Mr. Stalin lied and won the elections. However, his dream of governing the State will never materialise,” the CM added.

“The AIADMK fulfils its promises and stands by the truth,” Mr. Palaniswami said. He spoke in detail about various schemes introduced by the government, including those for the education and health sectors.

He said housing will be provided to the homeless. “We are providing 16,000 MW of power supply to the State. The uninterrupted power supply is attracting many industries,” he claimed.

He said a lot of schemes had been announced for the Muslim community. “A total of ₹6 crore in subsidy is being provided for Haj pilgrims. As many as 3,769 people from the State made the pilgrimage last year, and this year, 4,387 went on the holy tour,” he said.

The CM added that 5,145 metric tonnes of rice was provided for preparing porridge during Ramzan. “All minorities are safe in Tamil Nadu as law and order is maintained properly,” he said.

Speaking at a public meeting in Ambur later in the day, he belittled the DMK leader again. “Mr. Stalin said they [DMK] will rule at the Centre and in the State, but the people left him hanging in mid-air,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Saturday’s campaigning ended around 8.15 p.m. The Chief Minister will campaign in the constituency on Sunday evening as well.

Ministers Nilofer Kafeel, C. Vijaya Baskar, K.C. Veeramani and Dindigul Srinivasan were among those who took part in the campaign.