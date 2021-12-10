Stalin leads tributes to General Rawat

CM lays floral wreath at Shrinagesh Barracks in Wellington; Governor pays homage to CDS’ portrait

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and senior defence officers on Thursday laid floral wreaths at the Shrinagesh Barracks in Wellington, Coonoor and paid their respects to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 defence personnel who lost their lives in a helicopter crash near Kattery in Coonoor a day earlier.

Wearing a black shawl, Mr. Stalin entered the barracks at the Madras Regimental Center (MRC) around 11.30 a.m. and paid his respects to the deceased military personnel. The Chief Minister then left for Coimbatore by road, before heading to the State capital.

Later, the Telangana Governor visited the barracks and laid floral wreaths. Addressing the media, Ms. Soundararajan, who holds additional charge as the Lt. Governor of Puducherry, said, “General Bipin Rawat spent every second of his life serving the country.” “I was heartbroken when I heard that he died in a helicopter crash, so I came to Coonoor to pay my respects to him as well as to others who died in the accident,” she added.

She expressed hope that the lone survivor of the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, would recover soon. “The only solace is that his vital organs are all functioning. We are praying for his recovery,” she said.

Hundreds of onlookers and police and media personnel congregated outside the barracks in Wellington.

‘Exceptional officer’

India had lost an exceptional military officer, said Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi after paying homage to the portrait of General Bipin Rawat on the premises of Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi.

The Governor said the country witnessed one of the historic feats of General Rawat in Chumbi Valley in 2017, when his strategy worked well to push back Chinese forces on the India-Tibet border.

The Chinese military had moved across the agreed line with heavy construction material. The question before the Central Government was how to respond.

Mr. Ravi recalled that till then, India's policy had been to issue démarches to avoid an escalation of conflict in the face of Chinese belligerence. But that did not stop them on the ground. This time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a political decision, which was backed by military planning and strategy by General Rawat.

After a 72-day stand-off, the Chinese forces went back. General Rawat's strategy worked on the ground. “Military is not all about physical strength...It is what kind of strategy you have. General Rawat proved himself to be exceptionally brilliant,” the Governor said.

The Governor condoled the deaths of 12 others who had also died in the chopper crash. “We pray that their souls rest in peace,” he added.

In his condolence message, the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, said the untimely death of General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others was “a great loss to the nation and [it] will be difficult to fill the vacuum”.