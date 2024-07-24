GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stalin lays the foundation for 14 projects to be implemented at temples across Tamil Nadu

Published - July 24, 2024 05:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiling various projects at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiling various projects at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday virtually laid the foundation for 14 projects to be implemented by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department across the State at a total cost of ₹35.57 crore.

The projects are to meant to create infrastructure at the Subramaniaswamy Temple at Sennimalai in Erode district; the Magudeswarar Veeranarayana Perumal Temple at Kodumudi; the Mutharamman Temple at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district; and the Kaattu Azhagiya Singa Perumal Temple at Srirangam in Tiruchi district, an official release said.

Infrastructure would also be developed at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai; the Adhikesava Perumal Temple at Tiruvattar and the Chakara Theertha Kasi Vishwanathar Temple at Vivekanandapuram in Kanniyakumari district; the Tiruvalluvar Temple at Mylapore in Chennai; and the Aththanoor Amman Temple at Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, it said.

At an event held at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated projects that been been implemented at temples in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Theni, Tiruvallur, and Virudhunagar districts at a total cost of ₹20.53 crore.

He also launched the rope car installed on the hillock of Ayyarmalai in Karur district for taking devotees to the Rathinagireeswarar Temple from the foothill. A total of 192 devotees can be transported within an hour through the rope car that has been installed at a cost of ₹9.10 crore.

At another event, Mr. Stalin also distributed welfare measures to members of the Tamil Nadu Folk Artistes Welfare Board. Measures to the tune of ₹50 lakh would benefit 941 artists, an official release said.

Ministers M.P. Saminathan and P.K. Sekarbabu, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and senior officials were present at these events.

