Stalin lays foundation stone for new buildings in TN House in Delhi

Published - July 26, 2024 07:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday virtually unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of new buildings at Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday virtually unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of new buildings in the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi at a cost of ₹257.00 crore. The buildings are to come up in ‘Vaigai’ - Tamil Nadu House located in Chanakyapuri in the national capital.

In June 2021, it was decided to redevelop the Vaigai – Tamil Nadu House by demolishing all the existing structures, considering the reclassification of New Delhi as Seismic Zone–IV. The new building has been structurally designed to withstand seismic forces, an official release said.

The new buildings would house the VVIP Block, Guest House Block and Staff Quarters Block with total plinth area of 3 lakh sq.ft. The VVIP Block, and Guest House Block comprising of three basement floors, ground floor and six upper floors. The staff quarters block would have three basement floors, ground floor and seven upper floors.

The proposed buildings would also house VVIP Suite, 39 suite rooms, 60 deluxe rooms, nine dormitories with 72 beds, a multi-purpose hall, three dining halls, a lounge, an exhibition hall, VVIPs camp office, meeting rooms, a fitness centre, a business centre, a library and other amenities, it said. Ministers Duraimurugan and E.V. Velu, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present on the occasion in the Secretariat.

In another event, Mr. Stalin also released ‘Standard Plans for Highway Bridges -- RCCT Beam and Slab Super Structure’ drafted by the Highways and Minor Ports Department.

