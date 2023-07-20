ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin lays foundation for factory expansion

July 20, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday laid the foundation stone through video-conference for the expansion of SOL India Private Limited’s facility in Ranipet, producing liquid medical oxygen, industrial liquid oxygen and liquid argon. The expansion, to be done at a cost of ₹145 crore, will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity from 80 tonne/day to 200 tonne/day. Besides its plant at the SIPCOT Industrial Estate in Ranipet, the company has another manufacturing facility in Pudukudi in Thanjavur district. Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa; Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena; Industries Secretary S. Krishnan; Managing Director of Guidance V. Vishnu; and senior officials of the company were present at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US