Stalin lays foundation for factory expansion

July 20, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday laid the foundation stone through video-conference for the expansion of SOL India Private Limited’s facility in Ranipet, producing liquid medical oxygen, industrial liquid oxygen and liquid argon. The expansion, to be done at a cost of ₹145 crore, will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity from 80 tonne/day to 200 tonne/day. Besides its plant at the SIPCOT Industrial Estate in Ranipet, the company has another manufacturing facility in Pudukudi in Thanjavur district. Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa; Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena; Industries Secretary S. Krishnan; Managing Director of Guidance V. Vishnu; and senior officials of the company were present at the event.