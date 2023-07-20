HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin lays foundation for factory expansion

July 20, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday laid the foundation stone through video-conference for the expansion of SOL India Private Limited’s facility in Ranipet, producing liquid medical oxygen, industrial liquid oxygen and liquid argon. The expansion, to be done at a cost of ₹145 crore, will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity from 80 tonne/day to 200 tonne/day. Besides its plant at the SIPCOT Industrial Estate in Ranipet, the company has another manufacturing facility in Pudukudi in Thanjavur district. Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa; Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena; Industries Secretary S. Krishnan; Managing Director of Guidance V. Vishnu; and senior officials of the company were present at the event.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.