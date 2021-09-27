Tamil Nadu

Stalin launches‘The Rising Sun’

Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni MLA Udayanidhi Stalin showing the Rising Sun magazine at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 27 September 2021 01:11 IST
Updated: 27 September 2021 01:12 IST

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday released The Rising Sun, an English fortnightly of the party, and the first set of copies were received by general secretary Duraimurugan, treasurer T.R. Balu and editor Constantine Ravindran. The objective of the magazine was to highlight the Dravidian ethos and the Dravidian model of development at a time when majoritarianism dominates the Indian political scenario. Udhyanidhi Stalin, publisher of the magazine, was present.

Dravidian
politics
Tamil Nadu
