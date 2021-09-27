Stalin launches‘The Rising Sun’

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday released The Rising Sun, an English fortnightly of the party, and the first set of copies were received by general secretary Duraimurugan, treasurer T.R. Balu and editor Constantine Ravindran. The objective of the magazine was to highlight the Dravidian ethos and the Dravidian model of development at a time when majoritarianism dominates the Indian political scenario. Udhyanidhi Stalin, publisher of the magazine, was present.