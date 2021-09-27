Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday released The Rising Sun, an English fortnightly of the party, and the first set of copies were received by general secretary Duraimurugan, treasurer T.R. Balu and editor Constantine Ravindran. The objective of the magazine was to highlight the Dravidian ethos and the Dravidian model of development at a time when majoritarianism dominates the Indian political scenario. Udhyanidhi Stalin, publisher of the magazine, was present.
Stalin launches‘The Rising Sun’
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
September 27, 2021 01:11 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
September 27, 2021 01:11 IST
Related Articles
Close X
From stand up paddling and jet skiing to rope walking and rock climbing, travellers are taking to adventure sports in a big way
All MBBS aspirants will be given professional counselling, says T.N. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian
Madurai MP objects to filling up of vacancies in Southern Railway with candidates from North Eastern Railway
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Sep 27, 2021 1:22:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/stalin-launchesthe-rising-sun/article36687435.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story