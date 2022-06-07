Stalin launches training programmes for fishermen youth

June 07, 2022 13:16 IST

It is aimed at helping them learn life-saving skills

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday launched a training programme on life-saving skills for 1,000 fishermen youths from 14 coastal districts. He also flagged off a programme in Kovalam in Chengalpattu district where 25 youths will be trained.

With financial assistance of ₹53 lakh from the National Fisheries Development Board and through Itus Sports and Safety Pvt. Ltd., the training programme is aimed at training fishermen youth to become beach life guards, an official release said.

The programme would also improve the swimming skills of the youth, offer training to them to take the affected to the hospitals after administering first aid. It is aimed at reducing the loss of lives in coastal areas.

“The skills of these trained youths could also be used during natural disasters such as cyclones and floods. This training would also help these youths in obtaining jobs in maritime safety, rescue services, beach resorts and tourism-related employment,” it said.

Minister for MSME T.M. Anbarasan, MPs, legislators and senior officials were present in Kovalam while Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present with the Chief Minister in the Secretariat.