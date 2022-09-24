Stalin launches Tamil Parappurai Kazhagam to teach the language to the diaspora

Tamil text books in 24 languages launched for level one. Video books are available in 12 languages

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 24, 2022 23:20 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin viewing the exhibits at the Tamil Parappurai Kazhagam in Chennai on Saturday . | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said people who were united by their language could not be separated by narrow issues such as religion and caste.

Launching the Tamil Parappurai Kazhagam, created for the purpose of teaching the language to the Tamil diaspora, he said a large number of Tamil people were living in 30 countries while small groups were living in 60 countries.

“In some countries, they are not able to read and write Tamil because of the medium of instruction and employment. The Kazhagam has been launched to teach them Tamil,” Mr. Stalin said and released Tamil text books in 24 languages for level one.

He also expressed happiness over the virtual participation of the organisers of Tamil organisations in 30 countries and 20 States. The Chief Minister said there were audio books and the students could clarify doubts through video lessons and learn more words with the help of flash cards.

“Learning Tamil will be fun. Video books are available in 12 languages, and they have been created to improve listening, speaking, reading and writing skills. Books will be prepared for up to level 5, and they will simplify learning the language,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said a total of 25,000 students in 25 countries and 20 States would benefit from level one. “Tamil Virtual Academy will take the responsibility of covering more students in various countries,” he said.

The Chief Minister said it was the DMK government, led by Kalaignar (M. Karunanidhi), that laid the foundation for the development of information technology in the State, and it paved way for Tamil youth to work all over the world.

Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj, Secretary of the Department Neeraj Mittal, Chief Minister’s Secretary T. Udayachandran, Tamil Development and Information Department Secretary Maheshan Kasirajan, Information and Public Relation Department Director V.P. Jeyaseelan and others participated.

