Tamil Nadu

Stalin launches several projects at Kolathur

In his constituency: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating a smart classroom at the Chennai Middle School in Kolathur on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday visited Kolathur, which he represents in the Assembly, and launched several projects.

Mr. Stalin inaugurated smart classrooms at the Chennai Middle School in Gopalapuram in the constituency. He unveiled centres under the Integrated Child Development Scheme and distributed books to children. He distributed sewing machines on behalf of Anitha Achievers Academy to 360 women at the Don Bosco Higher Secondary School.

He visited the COVID-19 vaccination centre in the constituency, before visiting the site where a hostel for men is scheduled to be constructed. He inaugurated a building for conducting last rites for departed souls.

Minister for HR and CE P.K. Sekarbabu, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar MLA Thayagam Kavi, and Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi were present.


