Stalin launches second phase of excavation near Vandavasi town

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday virtually launched the second phase of excavation at Kilnamandi village near Vandavasi town in Tiruvannamalai. Archaeologists said the excavations, undertaken by the Tamil Nadu State Archaeology Department, will focus on three hamlets, namely Achamangalam, Nerkunam, and Mahamai Thirumani. These hamlets are located near the 55-acre primary excavation site in the first phase in Kilnamandi village.

“The nod for the second phase of excavation, issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), is valid till May next year. Except for a few months during the Northeast monsoon, the excavation work will be carried out as a full-fledged exercise,” Victor Gnanaraja, Excavation Officer of the Department, told The Hindu.

A six-member team, including four research scholars from Chennai, will be involved in the project. Local workers will also be roped for the exhaustive excavation. The State government has released ₹10 lakh as first instalment for the work. As part of the work, trenches, about 6-metre long and 1-metre deep each, will be dug up near small mounds identified in these villages. These mounds, which are remains of ancient human settlements, were used as storehouses for objects, tools, and other items.

First-phase excavation

Archaeologists said the excavation exercise in the first phase was focused mainly on megalithic burials. The findings of this phase are: 200 objects, including 21 rectangular sarcophagi about 1-metre long and half-a-metre wide. Black and red wares and red-slipped wares dating to the Iron Age were also found.

However, the second phase of excavation will primarily focus on habitation sites from where archaeologists, during a precursor to the second phase of excavation earlier this year, had found many broken pieces of earthen pots composed of graffiti, lines, and arrow marks.

Archaeologists said villages near Vandavasi were identified for the excavation due to their proximity to Megalithic sites in Cheyyar and Kancheepuram. These heritage towns are located along waterbodies, mostly rivers, where most of the civilisations of the ancient times thrived, they said.

On the occasion, Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian, (Arani) MP M.S. Dharani Vendan, and (Cheyyar) Sub-Collector Pallavi Verma were present.

