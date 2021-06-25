Tamil Nadu

Stalin launches scheme for migrant labourers, dry ration kit provided

The kit includes 15 kg rice, a kg of tur dal and a kg of cooking oil   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Friday launched a scheme to provide dry ration kits to migrant labourers, who are facing hardships due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the State. He also launched a vaccination drive for construction labourers.

The kit includes 15 kg of rice, 1 kg of tur dal and 1 kg of cooking oil. Over two lakh construction labourers, who have been registered as members of the Tamil Nadu Construction Labourers Welfare Board would benefit during the first phase of the vaccination drive, an official release said.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan, Rajya Sabha MP M. Shanmugam, Chennai South MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and senior officials were present.


Comments
