Stalin launches scheme for barbers in temples

₹5,000 monthly incentive to be given

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday launched a scheme for the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to provide a monthly incentive of ₹5,000 to barbers in temples.

Under the scheme, 1,744 barbers will be given identity cards and paid a monthly incentive of ₹5,000 from the respective temples. The State government will incur an expenditure of ₹10.47 crore a year for the same.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian; HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu; MLA I. Paranthamen; Secretary of the Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department B. Chandra Mohan; HR&CE Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran, and senior officials were present.