Stalin launches QR code-based monitoring and feedback system

May 12, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The system aims at improving the quality of various services provided to the general public and redressing their grievances in all urban local bodies across the State

JDennis Solomon Jesudasan 10525

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launching the QR code-based system in the presence of other senior officials at the Secretariat on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday has launched a QR code-based monitoring and feedback system, which is aimed at improving the quality of various services provided to the general public and redressing their grievances in all urban local bodies across the State.

Using the QR code-based system, citizens could also pay their tax dues online and scan documents regarding births and deaths and upload them on the application, an official release said. Complaints/grievances received through this application would be addressed swiftly and their status would be known real-time.

The system can be used by citizens to register their feedback on the quality of services in places such as public toilets, parks, bus stands, municipal offices, collection centres, crematoriums, urban healthcare centres, markets and community halls. A control room in the respective urban local body office would coordinate efforts in addressing these grievances.

Mr. Stalin also launched ‘Sezhippu’, a brand of organic manure produced with the wet waste generated in urban local bodies through micro-composting centres and on-site composting centres.

About 55% of the 15,000 tonne of waste collected in all urban local bodies across the State in a day are bio-degradable. “About 870 metric tonnes of manure is produced and to be distributed in a day for the benefit of the general public,” a government press release said.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

