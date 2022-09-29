Stalin launches new schemes in Registration Department

CM M.K. Stalin handing over the order cancelling registration of properties using forged documents, to a beneficiary. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday handed over orders to beneficiaries cancelling the registration of their properties with forged documents or impersonation.

The President last month granted assent to the legislation passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly in this regard. The fresh provision, 22-B, of the Act allows the authorities to reject applications for registration of documents that are not allowed in law, an official release said. Another provision, 77-A, allows officials to cancel the registration of documents if a complaint is received about forgery or impersonation and a subsequent inquiry with both parties confirms the allegation.

The recent amendment to the Registration Act, 1908, also allows the opening of criminal proceedings and imprisonment of impersonators and registration officials if it is established that they were involved in forgery or registration of fake documents or impersonation, the release said. Earlier, original land-owners affected by forgery and impersonation could only go to court.

The Chief Minister also launched a system for applying online for corrections and changes in marriage certificates (https://tnreginet.gov.in). This would help applicants avoid a personal visit to the sub-registrar offices. “They could download the certificates with changes with e-signature from the registering authority,” the release said.

The weddings in Tamil Nadu are registered under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, the Tamil Nadu Registration of Marriages Act, 2009, the Special Marriage Act, 1954, and the Indian Christian Marriage Act, 1872. The marriage certificates are issued on the basis of applications. Many seek changes in their certificates to match the details therein with those found in their passports and in the visa applications.

Mr. Stalin also launched a tatkal scheme for document registration. Those seeking to register their documents on auspicious days and days of their choice can get a token on payment of ₹5,000. The scheme would initially be available at 100 sub-registrar offices, the release said.

Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present at the event held e Secretariat.