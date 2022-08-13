Stalin launches ‘Neidhal’ salt marketed by State govt. enterprise

He also launches the distribution of subsidy for Haj pilgrimage

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 13, 2022 00:58 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launching the distribution of ₹5,000 annual livelihood assistance to salt workers. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday launched 'Neidhal'— a brand of salt manufactured and marketed by the Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation.

He also distributed an annual livelihood assistance of ₹5,000 for salt workers, who cannot work between October and December due to the monsoon, especially in coastal areas.

According to the Industries Department, Tamil Nadu produces about 8% (24 lakh MT) of the 300 lakh MT of salt produced in the country, and is the second-largest salt-producing State.

Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation, established in 1974, is the only State government-owned establishment that manufactures salt and salt-based products in the country.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launching the distribution of bicycles for members of Ulemas and Employees Welfare Board. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mr. Stalin also launched the distribution of free bicycles for members of Ulemas and Employees’ Welfare Board. The bicycles are to be distributed to over 10,500 Ulemas, at a total cost of ₹5.43 crore. The Ulemas and Employees’ Welfare Board was constituted in 2009 for the educational and economic upliftment of ‘aalims’, ‘pesh-imams’, Arabic teachers, ‘mothinars’, ‘bilal’ and other employees working in mosques, madrasas ‘mujawars’, ‘darghas’, ‘ashurkhanas’, burial grounds, ‘thaikas’ and muslim orphanages.

The Chief Minister also launches distribution of subsidy to Haj pilgrims. A total of 1,649 pilgrims who undertook the pilgrimage this year are to be granted a subsidy of ₹27,628 each.

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan, Minister for Minorities Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present during these events in the Secretariat.

