Stalin launches mental health helpline and support forum for students

December 22, 2022 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST

They are aimed at improving the mental health of students

Special Correspondent

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at a function held in Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday launched the Mananala Nallaadharavu Mandram (Mind Health Support Forum—Manam) at the government medical colleges to offer counselling and support to school students. A helpline 14416 was also introduced to reach out to psychiatrists at government medical colleges.

A State government press release said the programme was the need of the hour since people did not attach importance to mental health as much as they cared about their physical health. In all medical colleges, the forum has been created to offer programmes to improve the mental health of students and encourage their talents in arts and imaginative skills. The programme will be extended to all colleges and schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister also released the three-dimensional drawing of the building of the Tamil Nadu Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (TNIMHANS) which would be constructed at a cost of ₹40 crore. As per the announcement made in the budget, the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Kilpauk, would be upgraded as TNIMHANS. The institute would provide treatment and counselling for all mental health problems and other neurological disorders. The institute will also house a telemedicine electronic centre so patients from across the State could get counselling from the institute.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a centre for the maintenance of those who were successfully treated for mental illness. The centre with 14 rooms was constructed at a cot of ₹2.36 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also flagged off 75 ambulances with state-of-the-art facilities under 108 ambulance services. The cost of the vehicles is ₹22.84 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US