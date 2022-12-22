Stalin launches mental health helpline and support forum for students

December 22, 2022 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday launched the Mananala Nallaadharavu Mandram (Mind Health Support Forum—Manam) at the government medical colleges to offer counselling and support to school students. A helpline 14416 was also introduced to reach out to psychiatrists at government medical colleges.

A State government press release said the programme was the need of the hour since people did not attach importance to mental health as much as they cared about their physical health. In all medical colleges, the forum has been created to offer programmes to improve the mental health of students and encourage their talents in arts and imaginative skills. The programme will be extended to all colleges and schools.

The Chief Minister also released the three-dimensional drawing of the building of the Tamil Nadu Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (TNIMHANS) which would be constructed at a cost of ₹40 crore. As per the announcement made in the budget, the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Kilpauk, would be upgraded as TNIMHANS. The institute would provide treatment and counselling for all mental health problems and other neurological disorders. The institute will also house a telemedicine electronic centre so patients from across the State could get counselling from the institute.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a centre for the maintenance of those who were successfully treated for mental illness. The centre with 14 rooms was constructed at a cot of ₹2.36 crore.

He also flagged off 75 ambulances with state-of-the-art facilities under 108 ambulance services. The cost of the vehicles is ₹22.84 crore.