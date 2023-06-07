ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin launches mass tree planting drive

June 07, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launching the tree planting drive

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday launched a mass tree planting drive to plant 5 lakh saplings along the highways in Tamil Nadu to mark the birth centenary year of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Inaugurating the drive by planting a sapling at the Highways Research Station here, he recalled Karunanidhi’s slogan “If we grow trees, trees will grow us”. He said in a tweet that it was a framed image of this slogan that welcomed everyone at the late Chief Minister’s residence in Gopalapuram in Chennai.

The launch of the drive followed the announcement made by the Highways Department during the discussion on its budgetary demand for the year 2023-24. An official release said that 46,140 saplings were planted across Tamil Nadu’s highways on Wednesday and the target of planting five lakh saplings will be achieved before the commencement of north east monsoon rains this year.

