HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin launches mass tree planting drive

June 07, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launching the tree planting drive

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launching the tree planting drive

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday launched a mass tree planting drive to plant 5 lakh saplings along the highways in Tamil Nadu to mark the birth centenary year of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Inaugurating the drive by planting a sapling at the Highways Research Station here, he recalled Karunanidhi’s slogan “If we grow trees, trees will grow us”. He said in a tweet that it was a framed image of this slogan that welcomed everyone at the late Chief Minister’s residence in Gopalapuram in Chennai.

The launch of the drive followed the announcement made by the Highways Department during the discussion on its budgetary demand for the year 2023-24. An official release said that 46,140 saplings were planted across Tamil Nadu’s highways on Wednesday and the target of planting five lakh saplings will be achieved before the commencement of north east monsoon rains this year.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.