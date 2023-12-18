Stalin launches Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme in Coimbatore

December 18, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

In an effort to enable faster and easy reach of government services to the public, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme in Coimbatore on Monday.

In the first phase, camps will be held at all Corporations, municipalities, town panchayats, and panchayats that are located close to cities in the State till January 6, 2024.

Laying foundation for Semmozhi Poonga in Coimbatore after the launch of the scheme, the Chief Minister said, “The DMK government, since the time M. Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister, brought about many welfare schemes for the people of Tamil Nadu. In recent times, some of the successful schemes have been the Magalir Urimay Tittham, Ilam Thedi Kalvi, CM breakfast scheme, distribution of ₹6,000 cash assistance to families affected by Cyclone Michaung and many more, especially for women and children.”

However, the government had noticed that some of these schemes were not reaching the people or that there were certain hurdles faced by the people while applying for the schemes. “Therefore, to make it easier for people to avail of these benefits, we have launched the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar‘ scheme. Under this, people can submit petitions to their respective district administrations. They will then ensure that the grievance is addressed within 30 days,” he added.

The Chief Minister added that the initiative was also launched to celebrate the birth centenary of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi.

According to an official press release, services offered by 13 departments, including revenue, disaster management, municipal administration, and housing and urban development, are covered under this scheme. Camps will be held at all urban and rural wards and panchayats. In Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts, the camps will be held from the first week of January, 2024 to January 31, 2024 after completion of the flood relief works.

Chitra Devi, a resident, submitted her application for a retrofitted petrol two-wheeler, as she is a person with disabilities. “I travel from Ganapathy in Coimbatore city to Town Hall every day for work and my husband drops me. I submitted an application for the two-wheeler (in the presence of the Chief Minister) along with the documents required. I received an acknowledgement message on the phone immediately. I explained my requirement to the Chief Minister and he assured me that I will get the vehicle soon,” the 35-year-old applicant told The Hindu.