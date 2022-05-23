Stalin launches Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin | Photo Credit: PTI

May 23, 2022 15:01 IST

The Programme would be implemented in all 12,525 village panchayats across the State confirmed the CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday launched the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme, to be implemented at a cost of ₹227 crore aimed at benefiting over nine lakh farming families in 1,997 village panchayats across the State.

The Programme would be implemented in all 12,525 village panchayats across the State during five years and would be jointly implemented by the Agriculture Department in close coordination with the Rural Development Department, Mr. Stalin said after inaugurating the scheme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under this scheme, coconut saplings, home farming saplings, horticultural saplings, sprays needed for farming, kit for vegetable garden would be distributed and a 100% subsidy would be provided to Adi Dravida farmers for sinking wells in dry lands, employ drip irrigation, to dig farm ponds, among others, an official release said.

Setting up Farmer Producer Organisations by consolidating farmers in select villages and providing them with necessary technical expertise, would help strengthen integrated development in the farming sector, Mr. Stalin said Since Rural Development and other Departments are involved, villages would become self-sustainable and it would help in “preventing people from the rural areas moving to urban areas,” the CM said.

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam had on August 14 last year announced on the floor of the Assembly that a new Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme would be launched in the State aiming at fulfilling farmers’ needs and increasing their income during the next five years.

Mr. Panneerselvam, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present in the inauguration event in the Secretariat, Chennai.