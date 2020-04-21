Tamil Nadu

Stalin launches helpline, website

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday launched Ondrinaivom Vaa — Let us come together — an initiative for helping the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic. He called upon 200 of his party leaders, including MLAs, MPs and leaders of various wings of the DMK, to work together and combat the COVID-19 pandemic. He introduced a helpline number 90730 90730 and a website ondrinaivomvaa.in

The initiative consists of five categories — Stalin Connect, People’s helpline, Nallor Koodam, Feed the Poor, Virtual Neighbourhood Groups — to reach out to the people of Tamil Nadu.

“If anyone faces an issue, they can call my office directly We will feed the hungry as much as possible. Every DMK member will connect with their neighbourhood families to be with them as their source of courage in these desperate times,” he said while addressing the party leaders.

He said while party leaders had already dedicated themselves to combating the pandemic, the new initiative was to coordinate their efforts.

