Stalin launches financial aid distribution scheme

Much needed aid: Beneficiaries of the COVID-19 relief scheme at the Secretariat on Monday.

CHENNAI

10 May 2021 23:45 IST

Cash will be distributed from May 15

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday launched the scheme to distribute financial assistance to rice ration cardholders across the State, in view of the hardships faced by them due to COVID-19.

Tokens for receiving the cash assistance would be distributed till May 13, and beneficiaries could receive the assistance from May 15, an official release stated.

Tokens with details

Tokens would have details of when the beneficiaries should come and collect the cash, Mr. Stalin said. Cooperation Minister I. Periasamy, Food Minister R. Sakkarapani and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu were present.

