Stalin launches day-long annadhanam in three temples

January 22, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launching the distribution of day-long annadhanam for devotees in three temples across the State on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launching the distribution of day-long annadhanam for devotees in three temples across the State on Monday. | Photo Credit: DIPR

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday launched the distribution of day-long annadhanam for devotees in three temples across the State on behalf of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

Arulmigu Bhavaniamman temple at Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district, Arulmigu Angala Parameshwari temple at Melmalayanur in Villupuram district and Arulmigu Masaniamman temple at Anaimalai in Coimbatore district are the temples where the annadhanam will be provided.

The introduction of day-long annadhanam in these three temples was announced on the floor of the Assembly during the Budget session for 2023-24, an official release said. Ministers R. Gandhi, P.K. Sekarbabu, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present.

In another event, the Chief Minister handed over State-level annual awards under various categories to mark the International Day for Persons with Disabilities. Mohan received the Best Social Worker award and Active Minds, Koilpatti received the Best Institution award.

The Spastics Society of Tiruchirapalli’s A. Vasuki Devi, J. Arunkumar, a teacher in Municipality Middle School in Krishnagiri and A. Backiya Mary, a teacher in St. Joseph’s School for the Blind in Madurai received the Best Teacher award under three categories.

S. Neelavathi; S. Sudheeshkumar; B. Muthukumar; R. Vijayalakshmi; V. Soundaravalli; E. Jacqueline Sagayarani and A. Prem Shankar received the Best Employee award. Pachaiyappa’s Silks Pvt. Ltd., Kancheerpuram received the Best Employer award. Minister P. Geetha Jeevan was also present.

The Chief Minister virtually inaugurated new infrastructure for Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation established at a cost of ₹21.81 crore, in the presence of Minister R. Sakkarapani. He also flagged off 53 new vehicles for the Chennai Police procured at a total cost of ₹6.5 crore.

