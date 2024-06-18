Stalin launches archaeological excavations in eight locations across Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday virtually launched archaeological excavations in eight locations across the State. He also released the findings of the Perumbalai excavations and a report on Tamil Nadu Inscriptions Volume XXVIII.

The sites are at Keeladi and its cluster (Kondagai) in Sivaganga district; Vembakottai in Virudhunagar district; Kilnamandi in Tiruvannamalai district; Porpanaikottai in Pudukottai district; Tirumalapuram in Tenkasi district; Sennanur in Krishnagiri district; Kongalnagaram in Tiruppur district; and Marungur in Cuddalore district.

Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu and K.R. Periakaruppan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were present.