Stalin launches aid for renovation of temples, opens hostels, classrooms

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday handed over cheques to temple authorities and priests for renovation of 1,250 temples in Adi Dravidar and tribal habitations and an equal number of temples in rural areas. The work will be executed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department. He handed over cheques for ₹50 crore, an official release said. Every temple will get a grant of ₹2 lakh each.

He virtually inaugurated 75 Maragatha Poonjolais, which have been established at various locations to enhance green cover and meet the requirements of timber in rural areas in the long run. He launched a trekking trail in Tirupattur district that passes through serene spots in the Yelagiri Hills and the scenic Jagalamparai Falls. He also opened an integrated environmental monitoring studio, set up in Chennai at a cost of ₹1.50 crore, and a centre, established at Kasimedu in Chennai at a cost of ₹22.42 lakh, for collecting discarded fishnets and other marine litter.

Mr. Stalin virtually inaugurated buildings constructed by the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation across the State at a total cost of ₹80.70 crore. These buildings will house hostels, classrooms, and community halls for students of the Adi Dravidar and tribal communities.

At another event, he virtually inaugurated a new building at the government press on the SIDCO campus at Thuvakudi in Tiruchi district. It has been constructed at a cost of ₹1.82 crore. He also released a souvenir, brought out by the government-run Tamilarasu magazine, featuring the achievements of his government in the past three years.

The Chief Minister handed over appointment orders to candidates who cleared the Group II-A exams conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. They will be posted in the Highways Department. Ministers E.V. Velu, M.P. Saminathan, R. Gandhi, P.K. Sekarbabu, Siva V. Meyyanathan, T.R.B. Rajaa, M. Mathiventhan, and N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj; Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena; and senior officials were present at these events held at the Secretariat.

Earlier in the day, HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and religious leaders met Mr. Stalin at his residence and handed over to him the invitation for the international conference to be held at Palani on August 24 and 25 to propagate the greatness of Lord Murugan.

