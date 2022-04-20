Stalin lauds chess players
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday lauded chess players from Tamil Nadu — D. Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa — who have secured coveted places in La Roda International Open chess tournament in Spain.
In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said he was elated on the convincing victory of “our 15-year-old Chennai lad D Gukesh” at the La Roda Open chess tournament.
“Winning his first Open title by remaining unbeaten against a tough group of players must be a special feeling. Hearty congrats to Praggnanandhaa too on finishing third,” he said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.