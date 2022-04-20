Tamil Nadu

Stalin lauds chess players

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday lauded chess players from Tamil Nadu — D. Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa — who have secured coveted places in La Roda International Open chess tournament in Spain.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said he was elated on the convincing victory of “our 15-year-old Chennai lad D Gukesh” at the La Roda Open chess tournament.

“Winning his first Open title by remaining unbeaten against a tough group of players must be a special feeling. Hearty congrats to Praggnanandhaa too on finishing third,” he said.


Apr 20, 2022

