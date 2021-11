CHENNAI

23 November 2021 01:17 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman of the Indian Air Force, who was awarded the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Monday. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin quoted from the Purananuru to laud the officer for protecting the motherland.

Advertising

Advertising