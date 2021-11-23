Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman of the Indian Air Force, who was awarded the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Monday. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin quoted from the Purananuru to laud the officer for protecting the motherland.
Stalin lauds Abhinandan
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
November 23, 2021 01:17 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
November 23, 2021 01:17 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 23, 2021 1:18:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/stalin-lauds-abhinandan/article37636282.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story