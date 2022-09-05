Stalin, Kejriwal share dais; launch Pudhumai Penn, model schools

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also unveiled 26 schools of excellence and 15 model schools set up by the Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAITamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on September 5 launched the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance scheme titled 'Pudhumai Penn' ar a function in Chennai, in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

During the event held in Bharathi Women's College in Chennai on Teachers Day, Mr. Kejriwal also unveiled 26 schools of excellence and 15 model schools set up by the Tamil Nadu government emulating the model by his AAP government in Delhi.

Mr. Kejriwal termed 'Pudhumai Penn' a "revolutionary scheme" which was "going to prove pathbreaking and revolutionary in the times to come." Under Pudhumai Penn scheme, girl students, who studied from Class V to Class XII in state government schools would be paid a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 till they complete their graduation or diploma.

During his first visit to Tamil Nadu as the chief guest for the inauguration of a State government scheme, Mr. Kejriwal said, "We might belong to different political parties, but there is so much of good work that each government in each State is doing. And it is extremely important that we learn from each other."

Pointing out that 66% of children in the country went to State-run schools, Mr. Kejriwal said it should be the right of each child born in this country to get good and free education and it was the duty of every government to provide good, quality and free education to them.

Underlining the need for government schools, Mr. Kejriwal remarked, "If they close the government schools, where will the poor children go for education? How will the poor man educate his kids?"

Calling for the coming together of all governments in this regard, Mr. Kejriwal said, "If all of us come together, the way Stalin Sahib has started this in Tamil Nadu, we have started in Delhi... I think if all the State governments come together, if the Central government comes together, I'm sure within five years, we can make all government schools in the country start providing best education."

Mr. Stalin listed reforms initiated by the Dravidian movement and various schemes launched by the DMK governments (in different periods) for the welfare of women and also their education. He also announced that a sum of ₹25 crore would be allocated for Bharathi Women's College for construction of classrooms and other infrastructure.

Tamil Nadu's Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials participated.