Stalin invites UAE to invest in electric vehicles and charging stations

March 26, 2022 20:05 IST

Three agreements signed for ₹2,600 crore-worth investments in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday called upon the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to invest in electric vehicles and charging stations, stating that the UAE businesses were well developed in those areas and their investment in Tamil Nadu could help bring a paradigm shift.

“We seek to increase investment in electric vehicles and stations. We also welcome investments in start-ups and innovation-led industries,” he said while addressing captains of industries in Dubai.

The State government also signed three agreements for ₹2,600 crore-worth investments in Tamil Nadu. It would generate 9,700 jobs.

Mr. Stalin said, “A decisive and stable government is ruling in Tamil Nadu” and it was “creating an environment that rewards innovation, initiative, independent thinking and integrity.”

Reiterating his government’s vision to make Tamil Nadu a one trillion US$ economy, the Chief Minister said key factors like strong leadership, good governance, transparency and commitment had attracted many investors. “This is evidenced by the fact that despite the [COVID-19] pandemic, in the last ten months alone, Tamil Nadu has signed 124 MoUs attracting investments of 8 billion US$, creating employment opportunities for nearly two lakh persons,” he explained.

The Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu had skilled workers in abundance.

“It has continuous process industries, excellent infrastructure, the best educational institutions in the world, and state-of-the-art research centres. Independent surveys have validated Tamil Nadu’s position as a leading State in good governance, economic growth, social and public health indicators. They also bear testimony to our vision of bringing inclusive growth,” he said.

Recalling the “long history of rich cultural and trade relations between Tamil Nadu and the UAE”, he said the State was continuously upgrading infrastructure and business environment.