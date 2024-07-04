Stalin invites MPs, MLAs to launch expansion of ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’, CM’s breakfast scheme

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to take part in a function in Dharmapuri district on July 11 to launch the expansion of the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ initiative. He is also scheduled to take part in another function in Tiruvallur district on July 15 to expand the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme.

On the same dates, Ministers would launch the programmes in the respective districts. The Chief Minister has written to all MPs and MLAs in Tamil Nadu, inviting them to take part in the two events, an official press release said.

Mr. Stalin launched the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ initiative in urban areas in December 2023 as part of the first phase. Under the initiative, over 8.74 lakh petitions were resolved. Except for Villupuram district (where the Model Code of Conduct is in place in a specific area in view of the Vikravandi byelection), the initiative is set to be expanded to all rural areas on July 11.

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme was launched in September 2022 to benefit students of Classes I to V in State-run schools. About 14.40 lakh students have benefited from the scheme, which has helped improve nutrition. It is set to be expanded to cover State-aided schools in rural areas from July 15.