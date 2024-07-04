GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin invites MPs, MLAs to launch expansion of ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’, CM’s breakfast scheme

Published - July 04, 2024 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
About 14.40 lakh students have benefited from the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme so far.

About 14.40 lakh students have benefited from the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme so far. | Photo Credit: File photo

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to take part in a function in Dharmapuri district on July 11 to launch the expansion of the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ initiative. He is also scheduled to take part in another function in Tiruvallur district on July 15 to expand the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme.

On the same dates, Ministers would launch the programmes in the respective districts. The Chief Minister has written to all MPs and MLAs in Tamil Nadu, inviting them to take part in the two events, an official press release said.

Mr. Stalin launched the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ initiative in urban areas in December 2023 as part of the first phase. Under the initiative, over 8.74 lakh petitions were resolved. Except for Villupuram district (where the Model Code of Conduct is in place in a specific area in view of the Vikravandi byelection), the initiative is set to be expanded to all rural areas on July 11.

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme was launched in September 2022 to benefit students of Classes I to V in State-run schools. About 14.40 lakh students have benefited from the scheme, which has helped improve nutrition. It is set to be expanded to cover State-aided schools in rural areas from July 15.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.