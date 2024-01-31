Stalin invites industrialists in Spain to invest in Tamil Nadu

January 31, 2024 12:20 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

During his first visit to Madrid, the capital of Spain, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called upon industrialists to invest in aerospace and defence, biosciences and biotechnology, medicines, food processing, and desalination sectors, among others, in the State.

“The Tamil Nadu government is waiting to extend all assistance to industrialists investing in Tamil Nadu. Besides ensuring a conducive atmosphere and skilled human resources for various industries, we will provide various incentives under our policies,” a release issued by the government quoted Mr. Stalin as saying.

Tamil Nadu was leading in automobile manufacturing, especially e-vehicles; electronic components; leather goods; non-leather footwear; and apparel, among others, and in various service sectors such as information technology, renewable energy and healthcare, he said.

In the presence of the State’s Industries Minister, T.R.B. Rajaa, and India’s ambassador to Spain Dinesh Patnaik, Mr. Stalin said that the conducive atmosphere for business in Tamil Nadu was evident as more than 130 of the Fortune 500 companies had a presence in the State.

The Chief Minister also recalled his visits to Japan, Singapore and the UAE to attract investments into the State and said that he would visit Australia and the U.S. He also recalled that Australia, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Singapore, the U.K. and the U.S. were partner countries for the Global Investors Meet, held earlier this month in Chennai.

Cultural connect

Drawing a cultural connection between Tamil Nadu and Spain, the Chief Minister referred to jallikattu in Tamil Nadu and bull-taming events in Spain.

He further said that Spain was the fourth-largest economy in the European Union and Tamil Nadu was India’s second-largest economy.

