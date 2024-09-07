GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stalin invites BNY Mellon to make new investments in Tamil Nadu

An official release said, BNY Mellon has chosen Chennai as one of its six key hubs

Published - September 07, 2024 07:10 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during a meeting in Chicago. Photo: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is on an official visit to the United States, met with the senior executives of BNY Mellon (The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation) and invited them to make new investments in Tamil Nadu. The meeting took place in Chicago.

An official release said, BNY Mellon has chosen Chennai as one of its six key hubs.

Also read | Trilliant Networks Inc. to invest ₹2,000 crore in Tamil Nadu

“Given Tamil Nadu’s substantial pool of engineering graduates, the company is planning to establish a stateof-the-art exploration centre in the city. They are also looking into partnership opportunities with top research institutions to advance cutting-edge technology solutions, including AI,” it said.

Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce, T.R.B.Rajaa, BNY Mellon’s Deputy Chairman Senthil Kumar, Head of the Artificial Intelligence Division Sarthak Patnaik, Secretary of Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce V.Arun Roy, and the Managing Director and CEO of the Guidance Tamil Nadu, V.Vishnu, along with other senior government officials, were present.

