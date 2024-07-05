Stalin interacts with people to review implementation of welfare programmes

Under the ‘Neengal Nalama’ outreach programme, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday interacted with people on the phone to review the implementation of government welfare programmes and address their grievances.

One Ms. Chithralekha of Coimbatore, a beneficiary of the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme, informed the Chief Minister that she had received an assistance of ₹68.37 lakh after the selection process to start her business.

The mother of Mr. Sanjay (a differently abled student) from Mayiladuthurai said she was receiving a maintenance assistance of ₹1,500 in her bank account. She also said she received ₹1,000 every month under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai programme.

Manikandan from Ranipet district, a beneficiary of the ‘Innuyir Kappom, Nammai Kakkum 48’ programme, thanked the Chief Minister for the prompt assistance he received after he met with a road accident and was treated in a private hospital, an official release said. Ms. Suganya from Chengalpattu district thanked Mr. Stalin for the disability assistance provided by the government to herself, her sister and her nephew.

Ms. Sangeetha from Ramanathapuram district thanked the Chief Minister for launching the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme which has been benefiting several thousand children, including her daughter and Class III student Keerthikasri.