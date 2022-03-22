Stalin instructs officials to focus on vaccination drives

He tells them to continue mega vaccination camps on Saturdays

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 scenario across the State and instructed officials to focus on vaccination drives and ensure adherence to physical distancing in public places.

Mr. Stalin told officials to identify over 50 lakh people who are yet to take their first COVID-19 vaccine dose and over 1.32 crore people who are yet to taken the second, and ensure that they get vaccinated. He instructed officials to continue mega vaccination camps on Saturdays, coordinating with local body representatives and district administrations in all districts, an official release said.

The Chief Minister also advised officials to focus on those aged over 60 and those who are yet to take the precautionary dose. Collectors should identify local bodies that have achieved 100% vaccination and honour them, he said.

All steps advised by the public health officials regarding collecting samples and testing are to be followed, Mr. Stalin said. Safety protocol like washing of hands, wearing of face masks and ensuring physical distancing norms were to be complied with, he added.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant, School Education Secretary Kakarla Usha, Officer on Special Duty in Health Department P. Senthil Kumar, Public Secretary D. Jagannathan and senior officials were present.