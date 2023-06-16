Stalin instructs officials to expedite implementation of welfare programmes

June 16, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday instructed senior officials to complete the implementation of various welfare programmes before the rains and said they needed to be implemented in the next four to five months.

Chairing a meeting to review the implementation of various projects, Mr. Stalin said if the programmes were not implemented their progress would be affected by the rains.

“If you think of completing them after the rains, they may be affected by situations such as the Model Code of Conduct for the general elections,” Mr. Stalin pointed out.

The CM further instructed officials to keep up their assurance about the deadline before which these projects were to be implemented. He expressed hope that these would be completed during the next review meeting expected in two months.

Ministers Thangam Thennarasu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, S. Muthusamy, M.P. Saminathan, Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, K. Ramachandran, Ma. Subramanian, S.S. Sivasankar, P.K. Sekarbabu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Siva V. Meyyanathan, M. Mathiventhan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present.