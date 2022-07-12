Stalin inspects storm water drain works in Chengalpattu
CHENNAI:
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday reviewed the construction of storm water drains presently underway in various locations in Chengalpattu district at a total cost of ₹75 crore.
During his visit to the district, Mr. Stalin inspected ongoing work at Perumbakkam and Semmencherry areas and at Nookampalayam. He instructed officials to complete the work before the monsoon, an official release said.
Mr. Stalin also inspected visited areas near Arasankazhani and Madhurapakkam Odai lakes..
Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for Housing S. Muthusamy, Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Sholinganallur legislator S. Aravind Ramesh, and senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit.
