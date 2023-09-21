HamberMenu
Stalin inspects roadworks in Chennai, asks officials to complete all the work before the onset of northeast monsoon

The Chief Minister inspected work on Manapakkam-Kolapakkam-Gerugambakkam road, asks officials to submit reports to the Chief Secretary, who would review them on a weekly basis

September 21, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reviewing the progress of work in Ram Nagar on Thursday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reviewing the progress of work in Ram Nagar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday visited various parts of Chennai to take stock of the ongoing roadworks. He later held a meeting and instructed the Chief Secretary, Shiv Das Meena, to monitor the progress across the State on a weekly basis.

The Chief Minister visited Ram Nagar VII Cross Street, Third Main Road and neighbouring areas where work, taken up at a cost of ₹85 lakh, was under way. He inspected the ongoing works being executed by the Highways Department at Manappakkam-Kolapakkam-Gerugambakkam Road at a cost of ₹4.05 crore.

He reviewed the work completed on Tiruvalluvar Road at Ramapuram at a cost of ₹2.23 crore. He took stock of the status of the work under way on a stretch between Valasaravakkam and Vadapalani.

Mr. Stalin advised officials to complete all the works before the onset of northeast monsoon and submit reports regularly to the Chief Secretary, who would review the work on a weekly basis.

Orders issued

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday issued orders for relaying 1,000 roads, in addition to 8,900 roads on which work has been taken up. Among these roads are 126 bus routes such as Pulianthope High Road, Ritherdon Road, Demellos Road, Surapet Main Road, Stephenson Road and Ambedkar Salai. 

The Corporation officials said the order for relaying 126 bus routes out of the total of 471 bus routes had been issued and 66 bus route roads had been relaid.

Ministers K.N. Nehru, T.M. Anbarasan and Ma. Subramanian, Mayor R. Priya, MLAs S. Aravind Ramesh and K. Ganapathy, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary D. Karthikeyan and Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan accompanied the Chief Minister.

