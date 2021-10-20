Stalin inspects Puzhal, Chembarambakkam reservoirs

CHENNAI

20 October 2021 15:31 IST

The CM inspected ongoing repair work at Chembarambakkam and asked authorities to complete the work and monitor bunds, ahead of the northeast monsoon

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday visited Puzhal and Chembarambakkam reservoirs and inspected the ongoing work in both that supply drinking water to the city.

In Chembarampakkam, he took stock of the water level and also inspected ongoing repair work in vents in the reservoir at a total cost of ₹2.24 crore. He also instructed authorities to complete the work at the earliest, and further monitor the bunds in view of the Northeast monsoon.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru, Minister for Public Works Department (PWD) E.V. Velu, Rural Industries Minister T.M. Anbarasan, legislators S. Sudharsanam (Madhavaram), Durai. Chandrasekar (Ponneri), K.P. Shankar (Tiruvottiyur), K. Selvaperunthagai (Sriperumbudur), PWD Secretary Sandeep Saxena, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Managing Director C. Vijayaraj Kumar and Kancheepuram Collector M. Aarthi accompanied the Chief Minister.