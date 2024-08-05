GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stalin inspects ongoing works in Kolathur

CM inaugurates projects, unveils foundation stone for more

Published - August 05, 2024 06:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspecting a channel built for managing surplus water, at Thanikachalam Nagar on Monday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspecting a channel built for managing surplus water, at Thanikachalam Nagar on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday inspected various ongoing works for projects in his Kolathur constituency that were being implemented at a cost of ₹355.23 crore.

During his visit, he also inaugurated various projects that were implemented at a cost of ₹8.45 crore. The Chief Minister also unveiled foundation stone for projects that are to be implemented at a cost of ₹3.25 crore.

Mr. Stalin inspected the ongoing works towards setting up a 230/33 kV substation in Ganesh Nagar in Kolathur at a cost of ₹110.92 crore that is expected to benefit residents of Periyar Nagar, Annai Nagar, Nermai Nagar and Ganesh Nagar. He also inspected the water treatment plant in Venus Nagar.

He inaugurated new classrooms in Chennai Higher Secondary School on School Road and amenities in ICDS centres on G.K.M. Colony and various civic infrastructure in various parts of Kolathur constituency implemented at a cost of ₹8.45 crore.

He unveiled the foundation stone for a new school in Srinivasa Nagar Third Main Road with funds from the Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme. He also handed over assistance to students.

Mr. Stalin inspected the ongoing works for a market in Nermai Nagar undertaken by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority at ₹23 crore. The multi-storeyed building is to be spread over 62,200 sq.ft. He also inspected ongoing works in Thanikachalam Nagar by the Water Resources Department

He visited the ongoing works for constructing a special hospital in the Government Peripheral Hospital campus in Periyar Nagar at a cost of ₹109 crore.

Ministers Ma. Subramanian and P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, Chennai North MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, legislators Thayagam Kavi and A. Vetriazhagan and senior officials were present during the Chief Minister’s visit.

