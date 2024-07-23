GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stalin inspects Kalaignar Centenary hospital, directs officials to install more dialysis units

Published - July 23, 2024 10:18 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspecting the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspecting the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Patients and those visiting the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy in Chennai on Tuesday were in for a surprise, as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the campus and interacted with a few patients. Mr. Stalin directed officials to install more dialysis units and medical staff in the hospital.

Mr. Stalin inspected the campus and reviewed the functioning of the hospital. He also checked the quality of food served to the patients in the hospital. The Chief Minister inaugurated the hospital, with state-of-the-art facilities, on June 15 last year.

He interacted with some patients undergoing physiotherapy in the hospital and also with relatives of some of the patients who were visiting. He also called for appointing additional doctors, nurses and maintenance staff a release said.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin referred to his visit and said, “The words of the patients and their relatives about the functioning of the hospital were satisfying. I have given directions to the officials to fulfill the demands made by the doctors over the requirement in the hospital.”

