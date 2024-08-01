Stalin inspects dialysis unit under construction in Kolathur

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday inspected the construction of a dialysis unit in the Kolathur constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dialysis unit is being set up under the north Chennai development scheme at ₹17.5 crore. The five-storey dialysis unit building would have a physiotherapy area, medical equipment, and beds for patients.

The Chief Minister also inspected the co-working space being set up at a cost of ₹2.5 crore by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) at the multi-purpose centre on Jagannathan Street in Kolathur. It would accommodate about 90 professionals and has facilities for photocopying and other services.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and senior officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.