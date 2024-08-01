GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stalin inspects dialysis unit under construction in Kolathur

Published - August 01, 2024 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
CM Stalin, Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, and officials inspecting the buildings in Kolathur on Wednesday.

CM Stalin, Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, and officials inspecting the buildings in Kolathur on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday inspected the construction of a dialysis unit in the Kolathur constituency.

The dialysis unit is being set up under the north Chennai development scheme at ₹17.5 crore. The five-storey dialysis unit building would have a physiotherapy area, medical equipment, and beds for patients.

The Chief Minister also inspected the co-working space being set up at a cost of ₹2.5 crore by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) at the multi-purpose centre on Jagannathan Street in Kolathur. It would accommodate about 90 professionals and has facilities for photocopying and other services.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and senior officials.

