Stalin inspects Amma Canteen; reviews its functioning

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited an Amma Canteen at Teynampet in Chennai and reviewed its functioning on Friday. He has ordered the renovation Amma Canteens at a total cost of ₹14 crore.

The Chief Minister visited the Amma Canteen in Ward 122 of the Greater Chennai Corporation. He checked the quality of the food and interacted with consumers.

“The Chief Minister has directed us to replace old vessels at a cost of ₹7 crore. He has also directed the renovation of Amma Canteens at a total cost of ₹14 crore,” an official release said.

Mr. Stalin has instructed Ministers, legislators and representatives of local bodies to inspect the Amma Canteens in their respective areas and provide the necessary aid.

GCC Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

