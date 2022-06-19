Tamil Nadu

Stalin indisposed

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The State government on Sunday cancelled the programmes of Chief Minister M.K Stalin as he was indisposed.

“He has slight fever. The programmes to be attended by him in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Vellore districts have been cancelled,” a press release said.


