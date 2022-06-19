Stalin indisposed
He has slight fever, says press release
The State government on Sunday cancelled the programmes of Chief Minister M.K Stalin as he was indisposed.
“He has slight fever. The programmes to be attended by him in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Vellore districts have been cancelled,” a press release said.
